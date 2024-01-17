Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Amundi grew its stake in Elastic by 2,063.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 144.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $116.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Elastic has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $118.24. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.