Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Super Micro Computer worth $12,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $326.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

