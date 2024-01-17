SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.44

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $7.61. SurgePays shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 551,000 shares changing hands.

SurgePays Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $99.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Get SurgePays alerts:

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.16 million during the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.74%.

Institutional Trading of SurgePays

About SurgePays

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.