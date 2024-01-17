SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $7.61. SurgePays shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 551,000 shares changing hands.
SurgePays Trading Down 6.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28.
SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.16 million during the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.74%.
Institutional Trading of SurgePays
SurgePays Company Profile
SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SurgePays
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- A 50% upside for AMD? Here’s how
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.