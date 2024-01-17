Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,243 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.38% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $34,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SNDX shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.