T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.92 and last traded at $42.89. 8,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 2,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $110.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65.

Get T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAGG. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 595,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after buying an additional 141,646 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 116.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $423,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.