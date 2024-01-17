Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $36,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.3% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,812.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 74,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $161.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.77 and a 12 month high of $164.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

