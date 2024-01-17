Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $91.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

