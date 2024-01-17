TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53,208 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after buying an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,509 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,968,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.89, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

