Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.13

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $6.75. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 53,200 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TEO. TheStreet raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $5.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.89 million. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 627.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.