Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.18

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $6.25. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 14,775,100 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.80 to $5.90 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 301,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 66,467 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 131,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 106,136 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

