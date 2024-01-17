The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (BK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on February 2nd

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

BK stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 414.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $1,113,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $1,326,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,554,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,709,000 after purchasing an additional 247,360 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,159,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

