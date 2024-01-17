The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARMK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

