The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.17

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $11.45. The Hain Celestial Group shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 535,500 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,465.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,465.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

