The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Reduced by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Trading Up 0.5 %

Hershey stock opened at $191.53 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.39.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.95.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

