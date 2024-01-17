The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 659,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 88.9% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 150,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 70,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2,136.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

