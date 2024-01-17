The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,695 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,824 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the second quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

