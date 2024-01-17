Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Trading Up 0%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 10,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 3,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the second quarter valued at $631,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter.

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

