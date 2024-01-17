Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Trading Up 0%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 10,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 3,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39.

Get Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.