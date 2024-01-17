Tufton Capital Management Buys 480 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 122,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 24,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $265.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.18. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $266.19.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

