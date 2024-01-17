UBS Group Downgrades American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to Sell

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NYSE:AXL opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $932.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -796.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

