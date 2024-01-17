USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 280.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 362.1%.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,942,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $3,859,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,931,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $87,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,942,980.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,542,481.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 123,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 106,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 38.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

