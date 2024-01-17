Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.9 %

VZ opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $165.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.