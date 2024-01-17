VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VICI Properties by 62.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

