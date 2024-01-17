Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $265.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $266.19. The firm has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

