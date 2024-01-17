WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 23.51%. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

WaFd Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. WaFd has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in WaFd by 12.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,928,000 after acquiring an additional 78,457 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in WaFd by 26.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in WaFd by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WaFd by 28.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on WaFd in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on WAFD

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.