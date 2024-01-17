WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 23.51%. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.
WaFd Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of WAFD stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. WaFd has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.88.
WaFd Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on WaFd in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on WAFD
About WaFd
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WaFd
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Are CVS store closures prescription for better financial health?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Yes, Morgan Stanley can hit a record-high this year
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Stocks aiming at a sudden rally on a weaker dollar
Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.