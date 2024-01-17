Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.3% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.77 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.