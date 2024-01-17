Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading 1% Higher

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.02. 176,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 123,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Waterdrop Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of -0.54.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Waterdrop had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop

Waterdrop Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Waterdrop by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Waterdrop by 175.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.