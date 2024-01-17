Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading 1% Higher

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.02. 176,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 123,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Waterdrop Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of -0.54.
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Waterdrop had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop
Waterdrop Company Profile
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waterdrop
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- A 50% upside for AMD? Here’s how
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.