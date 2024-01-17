Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $42.72 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,281 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.62.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $230.68 and a twelve month high of $394.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

