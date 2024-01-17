WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.56.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $563.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $167.31 and a 1-year high of $568.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.46 and a 200-day moving average of $461.50. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.