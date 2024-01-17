WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $198.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.54.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

