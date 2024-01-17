Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.80.
WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of Whirlpool
Whirlpool Stock Performance
Shares of WHR stock opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.05. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
