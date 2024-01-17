Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 52.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after acquiring an additional 993,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,896,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.19.

APTV stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

