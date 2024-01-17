Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

