Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,355,000 after acquiring an additional 143,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,727,000 after acquiring an additional 566,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE EQR opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 147.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

