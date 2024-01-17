Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,156,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,062,117.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,156,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,062,117.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 3.6 %

Moderna stock opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $207.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.80.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

