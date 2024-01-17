Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $298.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

