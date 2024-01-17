Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $4.07 Million in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $211.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $266.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.97.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.