Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,103 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 52.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 39,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 52.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 152.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,080,000 after buying an additional 740,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $150.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.88 and a 200-day moving average of $133.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

