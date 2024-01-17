Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $385.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $386.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.