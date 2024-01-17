Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

