Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $190.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.61. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.