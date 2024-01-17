Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $1,332,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 105.7% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 418.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $126.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.30. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.89 and a 12-month high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.