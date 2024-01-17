Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $4,474,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 14.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $14,408,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $134.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRX. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

