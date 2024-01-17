Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 163,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 94,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

