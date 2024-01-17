Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

