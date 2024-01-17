Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,295 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

