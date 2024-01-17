Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 682 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $773,292,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $224.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.47 and its 200 day moving average is $211.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

