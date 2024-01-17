Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 815 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $1,148,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,559,263. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $1,148,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,559,263. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $1,056,967.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,387.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,914 shares of company stock valued at $11,195,344. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

View Our Latest Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.53. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.