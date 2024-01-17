Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FICO opened at $1,224.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,116.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $954.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $610.19 and a 52 week high of $1,254.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,003.50.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

